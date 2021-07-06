Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State on Tuesday called on the North-East Governors Forum (NEGF) to synergise to ensure that the multimillion dollar Mambila Hydro Power Project is operational.

Ishaku stated this while he played host to the North-East governors who were in Jalingo, the state capital for a two-day meeting of the forum.

Ishaku said if the forum wish to bring national attention to the plight of the North-East region, they must be able to harmonise their thoughts and communicate in unison, in order to get the attention.

“On this premise, the forum must be more proactive in ensuring that the multibillion dollar Mambila Hydro Electricity Power Project (MHEPP) with a capacity of 3,050 megawatts is fully operational as it can generate half of the present national power output for all existing generation stations combined,” Ishaku said.

He further stated that economic benefits of the power project can not be overemphasized considering its potential to create hundreds of thousand of skilled and unskilled jobs for Taraba State and the North-East region in general.

“Our forum must vigorously advocate for the commencement of this massive project as soon as possible,” he added.

The governor advocated that the North-East Governors Forum should intensify efforts to meet with the leadership of the National Assembly to press for budgetary provisions to be made in the supplementary appropriations, stating that the project received zero allocation in the 2021 federal budget.

In his presentation, the chairman of the governors forum and the governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zurum, said the governors were in the state to discuss way forward on the security of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zurum while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari on his efforts to tackle insecurity in the region, also called on the governors to close ranks in order to foster development in the region.

LEADERSHIP reports that the governors who were present at the meeting include Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, Governor Baba Umara Gana Zurum of Borno State, Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State and the deputy governor of Yobe State Alh. Idi Barde.