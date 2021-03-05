BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo East Local Government on Friday staged a protest to the state governor’s office, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan, kicking against imposition of candidates in the forthcoming local government election slated for May this year.

The protesters carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs to express their displeasure in the plans, insisted the party conduct a primary for the candidates to contest the election on the platform of the party.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read, “Oyo East LG says no to imposition”, “Oyo East PDP wants primary election please”, “LG Primary election save us from imposition in Oyo East LG Council”, “We want free and fair primary election. “We want a free, fair primary election” among them.

In their various remarks, the leaders of the protesters alleged that the party leaders were planning to impose some ‘unpopular candidates’ who have already served as caretaker committee chairmen.

Addressing the protesters, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka urged them to be peaceful and channel their grievances to the party leadership at the party secretariat.