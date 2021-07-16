Some members of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos under the auspices of Concerned APC Progressives have petitioned the party’s national caretaker committee in Abuja against plans by the Lagos chapter to field candidates in 57 local government councils instead of 20 in the forthcoming local government polls.

Specifically, they accused the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the party, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, of anti-party activities, subversion of the provision of the constitution and indulging in actions capable of eroding the core values of the party in the country.

In the petition signed by chairman of the group, Kabir Onalapo, and secretary, Olajide Olukogbe, respectively, the APC members said they considered it “expedient” and “imperative” to bring these infractions to the knowledge of the party which, according to them, “if left unattended would thwart the overall efforts of the national body of the APC in deepening democracy in Nigeria.

They urged the national leadership of the party to prevail on the governor of Lagos State to advise LAISEC to conduct election only in the constitutionally recognised 20 local government councils and desist from conducting election in the 57 local government councils to avoid national embarrassment for the party.

The petitioners alleged that while local government elections can only be validly held in the recognised 20 local government councils in Lagos State, it would amount to total disregard of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) if the national body of the APC is dealing with Lagos on grounds of 20 local government councils and the Lagos chapter of the party on its own volition is dealing within itself based on 57 local government councils.