Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Zenith Labour Party and others have kicked against the high cost of nomination forms for the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

The opposition parties called on the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) to reduce the cost of nomination forms, if not other political parties may be denied participation in the elections.

The state chairman of PDP, Francis Orogu, and representatives of other parties spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC, state Secretariat along Jos road, Lafia, the state capital.

Orogu, opined that the present economic challenges made it hard for many interested contestants, noting that if the NASIEC insists, many political parties may be edged out from participating in the forthcoming council election.

He alleged that the ruling party in the state, would use state funds to pay for their candidates, saying APC may use the high cost of nomination forms to deny other political parties who may not have such money now.

On his part, the APC state chairman, Dr. John Maman, said that there was no need debating the issues but would engage the electoral empire in a peaceful negotiation.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of IPAC, Mr. Cletus Ogah said the council would certainly engage the NASIEC after careful study of the council election timetable to amicably fine tune all the process for free, fair and credible elections.