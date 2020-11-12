By Chibuzo Ukaibe and Isaiah Benjamin

Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa was not the typical politician. Not given to double conviction, the late Marxist politician was renowned for being firm on issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the core of his politics was a clear believe in an ideology that tended towards service and probity which reflected in his simple live style. For a man who walked the talk, he easily became the voice of reason on critical matters of state.

Born on August 21,1936 in Kaya, Kaduna State, young Musa studied at Zaria Middle School (1947–1952) and at the Institute of Administration, Zaria (1952–1953).

He later became an accounts clerk (1953–1955) and a school teacher (1955–1960). He held various managerial positions related to accountancy in the period 1960 to 1976, while studying at different colleges in London to gain additional qualifications.

His burning desire for service made him join politics. And it was no surprise that he became a political disciple of Mallam Aminu Kano, the highly respected leader of the commoners popularly known as Talakawa and founder of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

By 1979, Musa was elected governor of Kaduna State on the platform of the a party. He emerged governor in spite of the dominance of National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the Northern region.

PRP’s alliance with PPP going into the election, however didn’t last long as Musa’s party later quietly withdrewthe political understanding that contributed to securing victory at the polls.

His tenure as governor of Kaduna State was tough even he was instrumental to birthing the modern state of Kaduna through infrastructural and other development strides.

His dedication to service and populist ideals of his party, appealed to academics who joined his administration.

But the governor’s stride was stalemated by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, which was dominated by NPN members.

He was unable to form a cabinet since he refused to nominate NPN members and the House refused to ratify his candidates. Eventually the House impeached him in June 1981, making him the first Nigerian state governor to be impeached.

Musa later said he was impeached because he planned to have the state open small and medium-sized industries, which would deny the NPN members the opportunity of establishing their own enterprises.

Nevertheless, he was able to initiate some state-owned companies. They were all eventually closed down.

Musa’s nonconformist posture manifested when the Kaduna Polo Club sent him an invitation to join along with a mallet. He turned down the invitation and gave the mallet to a servant, saying “I don’t play polo … It is the game of the rich and powerful, of neo-colonialists”.

LATER POLITICAL CAREER

Unfazed by the events of his removal from office, Musa remained active in politics. As a leading light in the progressives fold, he worked with like minds to mobilise against the military junta of late Gen Sani Abacha.

With the return to democratic rule, he kept faith with his party and later emerged its presidential candidate in the April 2003 elections.

Perhaps in recognition of his distinct stature as the moral compass in a convoluted political community, Musa emerged chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP).

On this platform, he spoke truth to power, having emerged the beacon of true opposition.

In May 2003, the Inspector-General of Police Tafa Balogun refused a permit to the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), to hold a rally in Kano.

As chairman of the coalition, Musa said he refused to be intimidated, and the CNPP had other ways to achieve their objectives.

Speaking as CNPP chairman in February 2004, Musa described President Olusegun Obasanjo’s policies as “phantom and mirage”, doing nothing for the people and serving only to enrich politicians and government officials.

In the 2007 elections, the CNPP backed Muhammadu Buhari as a credible alternative to the PDP candidate, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

In February 2009 Musa said “Capitalism is returning us to the era of slavery. The solution to the current crisis is the abolition of greediness and antagonistic competition in our economic systems”.

Musa spoke at a public lecture and reception in January 2009 in honour of former Oyo State governor Lam Adesina.

He said that electoral rigging had to be stopped, and said “we need a revolution in Nigeria to have a positive change in the political system”.

In November 2009 Musa said that Nigeria’s economic system was based on narrow self-interest, with a disabling level of corruption, theft and waste of public resources.

He expressed concern that the state might fail, as had happened in Somalia, but said this was unlikely since the USA would act to prevent it due to the strategic importance of Nigeria.

In an interview in April 2010, Musa said the electoral system was rigged to favour those with money.

He was skeptical about whether implementing the recommendations of the Uwais committee, such as removing state electoral commissions and having all elections run by the Independent National Electoral Commission, would have any positive effect.

However, he was cautiously optimistic that Labour could put up a credible showing against the PDP in the 2011 elections through alliances with other parties such as Action Congress.

In 2018, he however announced his retirement from active politics. Musa told the 54th National Executive Committee Meeting of the PRP, in Kaduna that he wont be seeking the post of the national chairman of the party because of declining energy.

“In this regard, it is appropriate to inform members that this will be the last time that I will personally be chairing NEC as our party’s National Chairman.

“Due to declining energy and failing health, it has become necessary for me to vacate the seat for young and fresher blood.

“But not just young and fresher blood but qualitatively, demonstratively younger and fresher blood more robustly and combatively committed to all the ideals our party, the PRP, has always stood for.

“I shall, however, always remain available for party assignments within the limits of my fading energy and failing health,” he told the solemn gathering.

In one of his last interviews in October 2020, Musa said Nigeria could have been better if office holders performed well.

He told News Agency of Nigeria that the country’s aspirations can still be achieved if both the leadership and followers play their part.

“The country has not fared well at 60. It is very disappointing that this is where we are. But things can be better; we can still achieve the dreams of the founding fathers if we all play our role in nation-building.”

Musa urged leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people.

The deceased restated his call for restructuring, noting that it was necessary for progress

“We need to restructure the country politically and economically. We need to ensure that power actually resides with the people. The economic and political models we are currently operating only empower a few,” he said.

However, in the four decades that he captured and held the attention of Nigeria’s political audience, Musa epitomised a life of matching words with actions.

As former governor, party leader and conscience of the progressives, he lived by the standards he preached.

He lived a modest life, drove his old Peugeot car on the streets of Kaduna, needless of security escort. He had street credibility.

His three-bedroom apartment located at 25 Aliyu Turaki Road in Kaduna metropolis which he acquired in 1970 was not just open to all visitors but served as a refuge or sorts of the downtrodden and a school for younger progressives.