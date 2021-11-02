The Nile University men’s team and Life Camp Volleyball Club (LCVC) have emerged champions of the maiden ‘Life Camp Unity Cup’ volleyball competition.

Nile University, who are the current champions of West Africa University Games (WAUG) defeated Nyanya Spikers 3-2 (25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12) in a tensed and keenly contested men final played at Jabi Recreational Park, Abuja, to win the trophy.

Life Camp Volleyball Club (LCVC) beat Legend Spikers 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-15) in the women’s final to win the title in grand style.

De Friends VC beat Life Camp 2-1 (26-28, 25-19, 15-11) to finish third place.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Life Camp Volleyball Club headed by Major General, Ohis Ejemai (Rtd) has congratulated Engineer Musa Nimrod on his reelection as president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF).

The club also presented an award of excellence to the NVBF President for his continuous contributions to the growth and development of volleyball in Nigeria.

NVBF boss Musa Nimrod commended the LCVC for organising the championship, adding that it has further improved the development of volleyball in the nation’s capital.

“We commend the Life Camp Volleyball Club for hosting this cup, this indeed has further helped in exposing the game to a lot of youth. Plans are also in top gear to stage the national division 2 volleyball league across the country. This is to encourage other teams who can’t play in the premier league and the division one league” he said.