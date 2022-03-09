An environmental right activist and executive director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Rev. Nnimmo Bassey, has declared that life expectancy in the Niger Delta region has reduced to 41 years.

Bassey made the declaration yesterday in Bane community in Khana local government area of Rivers State at a workshop organised for youths on the need to use poetry as a tool for advocacy.

The workshop, which was organised in collaboration with the Ken Saro-Wiwa Foundation, attracted youths from various communities in Ogoniland.

The HOMEF boss attributed the drop in life expectancy in the Niger Delta region, to the destruction of the environment through oil spills, pollution and gas flaring.

He said, “You know that Niger Delta is one of the most polluted places on the planet Earth. It is ranked among one of the top 10 most polluted places. Here we have all the conditions that cut life short; oil spills, oil pollution, gas flare, oil well blow-out, FPSO blow-out.

“All these things we are saying are in the waters, continental shelves in the communities and they contribute to contaminating our environment.

The soil is contaminated, the water is contaminated and the air is also contaminated.

“People can’t enjoy life; Niger Delta people cannot live to the full of nature and God has blessed them to live with all these contamination. Gas flares and oil pollution cause cancer, cause breathing diseases, asthma and kidney failure and birth defects.”

