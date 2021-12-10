24 hours after his abduction by yet-to-be identified gunmen, the lifeless body of the traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba local government area of Imo state, Eze Edwin Azike, has been dumped at the village square.

The late monarch was kidnapped on Thursday even as four of his subjects were gunned down as the gunmen tried to make their escape.

Already, the Imo traditional institution has been thrown into mourning even as villagers have expressed worry over their safety.

Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Emma Okeke, said the killing was a taboo in Igbo tradition even as he lamented that they are custodians of the customs and traditions of the people and constitute no harm to anyone desirous of peace and security of the people.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told LEADERSHIP that villagers woke up to discover the corpse of their monarch at the village square, a development that has resulted in mourning.

Gunned down during the attack on Thursday were 17 year-old Iyke Oduozor, Lady Dominica, and two other persons whose identities were yet to be confirmed.

Spokesman of the Imo Police Command, Michael Abattam, when contacted was unavailable to confirm the development.

Recall that on Thursday, kidnappers whisked away the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in Aboh Mbaise, Eze Damian Nwaigwe, who is yet to regain freedom while father to a former Deputy Governor and traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri in the Mbaitoli council area, Eze Henry Madumere, was also kidnapped for six days on his way to a public function.