The federal government has disclosed that the lifting of the suspension on Twitter is near.

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the government had productive engagements with Twitter recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I think even Twitter itself two days ago gave what I will call a progress report on our talks with them, and I think if I want to quote them right it has been productive and quite respectful. And as to the qualifying, oh, when, how soon is soon, right?

I want to assure you that the time that Twitter operation has been suspended, between the time it has been suspended, and when it will be restored is by far, much, much shorter.

“That I can assure you that it is by far in other words, if the operation has been suspended for about 100 days now, I can tell that we’re just actually talking about a few, just a few more days now.

“What we’re trying to do is the changes that have been going on, but we need to dot the is and cross the ts, but I can assure us that we’re not unmindful of the anxiety of Nigerians and both parties are working very hard to put a closure on the matter.

“And like Twitter itself said the changes have been very, very productive on both parties. It has not been adversary at all. And it’s quite respectful. Thank you very much.”

Asked further to be specific on when the matter would be resolved, he said, “Honestly, we have gone very far, I won’t be specific but we have gone very far, and honestly, it’s just going to be very, very soon, just take my word for that.

“Honestly, I can’t be more specific than what I’ve told you that it is going to be very soon,” he said.