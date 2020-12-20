Lil Baby is looking out for George Floyd’s family … by hosting a huge bash for George’s daughter, Gianna.

Her 7th birthday party in Atlanta had in attendance crème dela crème of the industry. According to reports, the rapper is covering all the expenses, and it looks like he pulled out all the stops.

Video from the bash shows a huge playroom decked out with tons of colourful balloons, birthday signs and a bunch of food.

The venue looks pretty big, it’s at least two stories, and there are other areas where Gianna and the girls are getting their hair done, plus manicures and foot spas.

Lil Baby stopped to take a couple pictures with the birthday girl … and Gianna says she was totally surprised.

LB’s not the only celeb in attendance showing love to George’s little girl — former NBA star Stephen Jackson was there too. Remember, Stephen made a promise to George’s family to do everything he can to be like a father figure to Gianna.

He posted “@abesipr Sure seems like the balling-est 7-year-old turn-up we’ve ever seen — which means lots of dollhouses.”