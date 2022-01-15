The Super Eagles of Nigeria put up an impressive display against the Pharaohs of Egypt in the ongoing AFCON 2021 holding in Cameroon, starting their group stage with a 1-0 win to top the group heading into the second round of group games in the competition.

The mood surrounding the team before the tournament wasn’t as pleasant as one would’ve hoped for, with some key players not being able to make the trip due to various reasons. Victor Osimhen who has seen his unrealistic form in for Italian club Napoli missed the competition after testing positive for COVID-19 before the camp. Emmanuel Dennis couldn’t get the opportunity to emulate for the Super Eagle’s, the mesmerizing performances which he has been showing consistently for his English Premiership club, Watford. Talisman Odion Ighalo was also unable to make the team for the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

These key absences were also compounded with the fact that the Nigerian FA had decided only prior to the tournament to let go of coach Gernot Rohr after a string of subpar performances from the team, with former coach, Austin Eguavon taking the helm for the tournament.

Ahead of the second leg with Sudan, fans have shown their love and support for the boys on social media. These are some of their comments;

We’re hitting Sudan 6

Steve Onyedikachi Michael

Please do this for us guys, we are solidly behind you

Nnene Adaora

Let’s dominate tomorrow’s game….. winning ways as usual

Jawwad Aliyu Muhammad

One down and five to go >>>> soar Super Eagles we are Nigeria

Friday Peters

This era of super Eagles players are also models.. which adds to the swag.. fine boys that can play well.

Chikezie Ifedobi

We’re proud of you, keep making it up. inshaAllah, the cup will be back to Nigeria