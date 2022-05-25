League Management Company (LMC) has ordered Kwara United FC of Ilorin to play their subsequent home games of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season behind closed doors.

The league management body in a letter signed by its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salihu Abubakar, said this would be until they were satisfied with the club’s efforts in the area of crowd control, expressing displeasure on how some fans gained entrance into the stadium for their matchday 28 clash against Shooting Stars of Ibadan at the Ilorin Sports Complex Stadium, which Kwara United won 3-1.

Recall that the LMC had imposed the sanction of playing the game against 3SC with no fans following the encroachment by some of their supporters into the pitch after the win against Rivers United of Port Harcourt in Ilorin on matchday 26.

“Kwara United to play home matches behind closed doors until the League Management Company is satisfied that crowd control measures are adequate.” the LMC explained in their letter to the chairman of Kwara United, Kumbi Titiloye.

This means, Kwara United will trade-tackle Akwa United for NPFL matchday 30 tie on Sunday in Ilorin without their fans.

With nine games to go this season in the NPFL, Kwara United still have five home games to play at the Kwara State Stadium in Ilorin.