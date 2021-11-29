The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has counseled the new local government chairmen and administrators that elections are over and governance has started.

Kaduna State held a retreat for all the 21 elected council chairmen and two administrators of Birnin Gwari and Jaba local governments in Abuja, to help them fully understand the challenges of local government administration.

The three-day retreat was aimed at giving them general orientation on the cardinal principles of governance and to help align their developmental plans with that of the state.

Declaring the retreat open, Dr Balarabe told the participants that ‘’success is born when leaders cast a clear vision, set goals, and work hard to attain them,’’ reminding them of the words of Sir Winston Churchill that “the price of greatness is responsibility.”

“Make conscious efforts to cultivate discipline that keeps you focused, helps you to avoid the pitfalls and excesses of power while demonstrating an unrivalled sense of integrity.

“Your conduct will determine your reputation and the legacy you build in the long run. Your position is a public trust. Therefore, you will all be accountable to the system, the people and, ultimately, God,’’ she counseled.

Dr Balarabe told the local government heads that the ‘’ task before you requires selfless sacrifice, complete dedication and hard work. Remember that in the end it will not be about the position you occupy but what good you have done with that position. Positions don’t get the job done, people in positions do. ‘’

The Deputy Governor enjoined them to conduct themselves ‘’as servant leaders. You should therefore cultivate the habits of being accountable to the system, the people, and ultimately to God Almighty. Let it be about service, about good legacy and making a difference.’’

She prayed that they ‘’will all succeed in providing the kind of leadership that will bring progress and development to the citizens of our state. That is the trust the people gave you and the responsibility God placed on your shoulders.’

Dr Balarabe added that the retreat will also create partnerships and channels for information and experience sharing, recalling that ‘’commissioners and other members of the state executives have since 2015 participated in similar retreats.’’