The year 2020 covid-19 lockdown really crippled theNigerian music industry, but on the other hand was more of a blessing and breakthrough which played host to talented up-and-coming artistes who took the centre stage and became household names.

The lockdown also drew our attention closer to a different kinda good music vibes, and channeled our focus on the the industry newbies that the pandemic outbreak gave chance to show the world the stuff they’re made of.

Artistes like Chike, Omah Lay, Tems and Bella Shmurda hit the forefront with thrillers that took over the airwaves for the listening pleasure of the audience.

R’n’B Singer Tems warmed her way into our hearts with her magical and irresistible voice when her Super breakthrough single TRY ME hit the airwaves which garnered over 4.6 million views on YouTube. Same 2020, her collaboration with Starboy Wizkid’s monster tune ESSENCE, which became the song of the summer also earned her recognition on BBC 1Xtra Airplay Chart. Wizkid gave us insight when he tweeted, “I Made Magic With Tems“.

The door was set open for the Next Rated and GODLY Crooner; Omah Lay whose real name is Stanley Didia who came without a warning and blew our minds away got his breakthrough into the limelight in 2020 during the lockdown.

Oxlade also swept us off our feet with his distinctive voice and singing prowess, and carved a niche for himself with his catchy single AWAY in the same 2020 which earned him a spot in the limelight.

The likes of Bella Shmurda became one of the prospective upcoming stars that year 2020 smiled on and fired to stardom for his viral smash hit single ‘Cash App’ featuring Zlatan Ibile which was an enormous success.

We also didn’t see Chike coming with his romantic and soothing voice when he hit the airwaves with his collaboration with Mayorkun on the sizzling tune IF YOU NO LOVE ME, after which he released other follow up and captivating singles like RUNNING TO YOU featuring Simi which was housed in his debut album, THE BOO OF THE BOOLESS.

A host of other artistes on the list like Mohbad, Zinoleesky, Olakira and Kaptain also dropped amazing projects that shoot them out in the spotlight.

It didn’t end there, the prestigious Headies music Awards further took their rise to fame to another bigger level. The 14th Headies awards came just at the right time, the Next Rated Category had, Omah Lay, Tems, Bella Shmurda and Oxlade as the nominees which Omah Lay was crowned the winner.

The Covid-19 lockdown didn’t just make us Sit-at-home getting bored, it glued us to our TV screens with good music to entertain and cheer us up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian music industry did not just welcome new talents, but has made the industry a sky so spacious enough for every bird to fly and every star to shine because, it gave a level playing ground for every player to showcase their unique talent and gain popularity.

2020 really gave us memorable musical moments which gave birth to the discovery and breakthrough of gifted and talented artistes that are the future of Nigerian music industry.I