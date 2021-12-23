Combining the latest in technology, design, quality and ease of use, Loewe has entered the Nigerian market.

Loewe is a leading international brand for audio, visual and consumer electronics.

Through Courtleigh Investment Limited, a leading player in Nigeria luxury and premium audio/visual market with a retail store for exclusive customer in-store experience, products purchases and reliable after sales service, Nigerians can now get access to the Loewe electronic products.

The managing director, Courtleigh, Omodunke Adelakun, at the official launch of Loewe Brand, in Lagos, said Loewe has been shaping the history of home entertainment for almost a century now.

Since its establishment, Adelakun said, the company has been in the forefront in the electronic industry with its iconic products and technical innovations, adding that the company has received numerous awards for its elegant designs and superior performance.

“Whether it’s a unique, multi-award-winning design, fantastic picture quality or an overwhelming sound experience, Nigerians can now purchase Loewe new products made with OLED models with the latest 4K panel technology for uncompromised viewing.

“You will be amazed by the UHD LCD televisions, which offer unbelievable depth effects and astonishing colour spectrum. Also Loewe new audio models come with brilliant sound and design. For instance, Loewe Smart Radio Klangs offers you the diversity of music and three-dimensional surround sound with Dolby Atmos Soundbar, Loewe Klnag bar5mr,” he explained.

Loewe, he said, has represented the best quality in picture and sound, made in Germany, adding that, the company offers innovation, perfection and durability with modular technology, using high-quality materials, precision workmanship, software updates, energy efficiency and timeless design, and guarantees the sustainability of all products.

