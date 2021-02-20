By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

A Yola Criminal Area Court II was turned bloody on Thursday, as an alleged lover boy, Mr Enock Adamu, stabbed his suitor three times and fled the court premisses living behind the victim in a pool of blood.

The victim, identified as Ashini Hosea was stabbed on her chest and neck several times when the case was on-going in the court, before she was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola where she is currently receiving treatment.

Her attacker had, however, been apprehended and detained at the Adamawa State police headquarters.

As if that is not enough, Enock, jumped police interrogation from two-storey building at the CID Section of the police headquarters where he was detained and landed unconscious. He was also rushed to same health care facility with his suitor for treatment.

LEADERSHIP gathered Enock hails from Sangere outskirt community along Numan road Yola-South local government area was earlier arrested by the efforts of combined team of the police and court staff.

The action of the lover boy was alleged to have been prompted shortly after, Barrister Ibrahim Saidu, counsel to his lover girl, prayed the court to set aside the earlier arrangement to refund him (Enock) dowry and expenses ensure him look for another lover for marriage.

The counsel told the court that he was not aware of the terms of settlement that his client would refund Enock’s expenses, adding that he was also not aware of the earlier plea of his client where she admitted liability to the allegations.

He prayed the court to mention the case afresh, but when his prayer was granted and the case mentioned, the defendant changed her earlier plea and vehemently denied liability of all the expenses incurred on her.

But immediately after the adjournment of the matter to 2 March, 2021 for commencement of hearing, the complainant turned suspect met his girlfriend and her counsel outside, pulled out a knife and stabbed her on the chest and neck three times while also injuring some staff of the court.

The relationship between the two lovers went sour since 4 February, 2021 when Enock who instituted a suit against his lover on a count charge of deceitful marriage, informed the court that he fell in love with the victim who later accepted his marriage proposal.

He said he had expended his life fortune, paid her dowry and other expenses which amounted to #120, 000, but to his dismay, she later told him that she was no longer interested in the marriage, hence his decision to lodge his complaint in order to recover his money.

During the sitting, Barrister M. I. Njidda who appeared for the defendant and held a brief for Ibrahim Saidu, informed the court that the substantive counsel instructed him to plead with the court to give him one week in order to settle the parties.

The court granted his prayer and adjourned the matter to 11 February, 2021 for mention or adoption of the terms of settlement, but on the adjourned date, the counsel asked the court to settle them as he would not be chanced to be in court.

The court amicably resolved the matter during which Ashini admitted liability and promised to refund his money which according to her was only N120,000 out of which #35,000 was paid to the complainant at home even before bringing the matter before the court.

After the settlement, the court adjourned the case to Thursday 18th February, 2021 for payment and the matter got out of hand same day.##