Residents of Magodo, Shangisha Estate residence have raised the alarm over midnight invasion of their estate by armed police men numbering over 200 with bulldozers, locking up the estate gates leaving many of the residents stranded outside their homes.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the armed police officers accompanied with thugs and vandals invaded the residential area of Magodo Shangisha Estate in the night on Tuesday to embark on illegality by forcefully positioning themselves into the estate to mark buildings for demolition, hence, defacing walls and entrance gates of residential houses without any proper legal injunctions from the court.

To this end, the resident members of the estate association demanded for court injunction from the operatives and enforcers and they brought a press release stating their order to demolish and take possession of properties in the estate.

The residents said the estate has been locked and nobody could go out and come in, while some persons were only able to gain access after a serious struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of the time our correspondent visited the estate, some workers, tenants and other neighbors were seen stranded due to the unrest as landlords shut down gates.

Our correspondent learnt that the Adeyiga family who were said to have won Lagos State government in the Supreme Court over the land ownership have been trying to take over some properties and plots in the estate.

Reacting, Tunji Abdulhamid, a legal counsel to the resident said they will need to take individuals to court to evict them from their property adding that the Lagos State government is aware of this stating that no court order empowered them to take possession of the properties with claims by the government to take over 549 plots is deliberately not within the ambits of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT