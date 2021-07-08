A former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been excluded from a promotion exercise by the Police Service Commission (PSC), which promoted 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank.

Spokesperson of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said Magu was not considered pending when he is cleared.

“The commission declined the promotion of CP Magu pending clearance from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of Police,” Ani said.

The PSC also confirmed the acting appointments of three Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs).

Similarly the Commission approved the promotion of 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police, to the rank of Commissioners, 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners and 46 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

It also considered and approved the promotion of 10 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, 139 Assistant Superintendents of Police, whose names were skipped during the last promotion, to Deputy Superintendents and nine Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

The three DIGs whose acting appointments were confirmed by the Commission were Tijanni Baba who replaced retired DIG Aminchi Samaila Baraya for North-East; Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, who replaced retired DIG Ibrahim Larmode, North-East and DIG Moses Jitoboh who replaced rtd DIG Ogbizi Michael for South-South.

The 24 Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police are Usman Nagogo, currently CP Federal Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters Abuja; Bala Ciroma, CP, FCT Command; Ahmad Abdurrahman, NIPPS, Jos; Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, CP, Kebbi State Command; Muri Umar Musa, CP Kaduna State Command; Lawal Jimeta Tanko (former COMPOL POPOL) and presently Commandant Police Academy Wudil, Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Dauda Abdulkarim, Commandant Police Traning College Kaduna; Usman Alhassan Belele, CP Research and Development, Force Headquarters Abuja; Adebola Emmanuel Longe, CP, Nasarawa State; Musa Adze, CP Anti Fraud, FCIID, Abuja; Philip Sule, former CP Ebonyi and currently CP SPU Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Also promoted are Usman Sule Gomna, CP Jigawa State Command; Adamu Usman, CP Niger State Command; Daniel Sokari Pedro, Deputy Commandant, Police Academy Wudil, Kano; Ahmed Mohammed Azare, CP Taraba Command; Adamu Saleh Jajeri; Maigana Alhaji Sani, CP FCIID Annex Kaduna.

While Audu Adamu Madaki, former CP Welfare, presently CP, Benue State; Ibrahim Sani Kaoje; NIPPS; John Ogbonnaya Amadi CP Airport Command; Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, CP Kogi State Command; Mohammed Bagega, Kwara State Command; Bello Makwashi, CP Borno State Command, Buba Sanusi, CP Katsina State Command, also made the list.

The 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners include Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police; Babaji Sunday, Deputy Commissioner, Operations, FCT Command, Arungwa Udochukwu Nwazue, former DCP, Operations, FCT and currently DCP, Ops Zone 9, Umuahia; Ayuba Elkana, DCP Ops Zamfara State Command; Mohammed Barde, DCP CID, Borno State Command; Abdullahi Mudasiru, DCP Force Intelligence Annex Lagos; Salisu Gedeji, DCP Training FHQs Abuja; Umar Mohammed Na,Isa DCP Ops, Jigawa; Musa Baba, DCP Armament, FHQs Abuja; D.D Kromda; Chollong Gyang DCP, CID Zamfara; and Aliyu Tafida.

Others are Abubakar Lawal; Aliyu Haruna; Alhassan Aminu, Abdul Umar; Vincent Amakiri; Adewale Harry; A.M Williams; Shettima Zanna; Ebong Eribo, DCP Admin, Bayelsa State Command; Adepoju Ilori, DCP Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, Okon Okon, DCP, National Defence College, Abuja; Echeng Echeng DCP Zone 13, Ukpo; Sussan Horsfal, fomer DCP CID Airports Command and presently DCP CID, Akwa Ibom State Command; Adeshina Morenkeji, Augustine Arop, former DCP Admin, Akwa Ibom State Command and presently DCP CID, Osun State Command and Bankole Lanre Sikiru, DCP Interpol Lagos among others.

The 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police promoted to Deputy Commissioners include; Akinbayo Olasunkanmi Olasoji, Area Commander, Area B, Apapa, Lagos; Bello Yahaya, ACP Ops, FIB, Abuja; Bakori A. Ibrahim, former PSO to Inspector General of Police and presently Commandant Bayelsa State Task Force on Operation Doo Apo; Adepoju Olugbenga Adewole, Area Commander P, Alagbon Close, Lagos sate Command; Ajide Olayinka;Alice Agba; Sadiq Idris; Mustapha Abubakar; Agbo Godwin; Aliyu Iliya; and Samuel Oke.

Some of the Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to ACPs include; Ibrahim Ada Usman; Jatau Hassan Anga second in command 23 PMF, Lagos; Benjamin Ogungbure; Elechi Raphael Nkem; Shehu Sambo, Makanjuola Abiodun and Abayomi Olugbenga Megbope.

Olusegun Rafiu, Mohammed Awwal Yahaya and Ben Kalio were some of the ten Superintendents of Police promoted to Chief Superintendents, while Erhabor Orobosa Henry was one of the 17 DSPs promoted to Superintendents of Police.

Deputy Commissioners of Police who were due for promotion to Commissioners of Police had earlier appeared before the Commission in Plenary where they were interviewed.