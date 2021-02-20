By ORJIME MOSES, Abuja

Middle Belt Forum has called on Gombe State governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, to retrace his step and confirm Dr Musa Idris Maiyamba as the new Mai Tangale who was endorsed by five out of the nine king makers.

The forum, in statement signed, by its national president, Dr Pogu Bitrus, said its attention has been drawn to the current turmoil and security apprehension in Biliri, the traditional headquarters of the Tangale nation, on the selection of a new Mai Tangale to succeed the 14 Mai Tangale, His Royal Highness Abdu Buba Maisharu, stating it is clear that the people are exasperated over attempt by the Gombe State government to foist an unpopular candidate as the new monarch.

It recalled that during the funeral of the late monarch, the governor had promised to stand by the choice of the kingmakers but regrettably, after screening of the candidates for the Mai Tangale stool, the plot to supplant the popular candidate with another took centre stage.

“It is unfortunate that despite assurances by the governor that there will not be any form of interference from the government and that he would support the choice of Tangale people, present happening on the choice of a new monarch is deeply enmeshed in unfair manipulation.”

The statement further said it is unfortunate the Gombe State government is still under the hangover of its refusal to appoint a Chief Judge, who is a Christian lady from the Tangale ethnic group, would again choose to promote discord among the peaceful Tangale people just because it is desirous of ensuring a monarch of Muslim faith is imposed on the people.

“For the record, the late Mai Tangale was not only a Christian traditional ruler, but also the chairman of the Northern Christian Traditional Rulers’ Forum,” it added.