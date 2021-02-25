By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Traders and business Centre owners are counting their loses as early morning fire razed down bookshops and other business centres worth millions of naira at Baba Musami premises mini market Maiduguri.

Some of the shop owners who spoke to Our correspondent lament that their lives have been shattered since fire disaster.

Speaking on the incident, a business Centre operator in the market, Garba Malgwi said the fire started around 12am in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that the cause of the inferno was from a fire set up by some Almajiri boys outside of the premises to warm themselves from the harmattan cold, which later escalated through breeze to the burnt shops and business centres.

Equally worried was Blessing Obasi, a stationery dealer in the market ,who lost all including two trailer loads of copier paper she just recieved.