I recall another flight where the pilot had landed the plane so seamlessly I didn’t even notice when the tyres hit the tarmac.

Of course he got an applause from my fellow passengers as well as myself. Getting off the plane, he was missing from the the team of usually a few of the air crew who stood by the entrance/exit to bid passengers farewell. And so I had to tell one of the cabin crew members to relay that it was an excellent landing! It was also a wonderful team effort.

We should appreciate people, even for what we may thing are the littlest things. However, landing a plane isn’t at all an easy feat even if well trained. Another reason to applaud and appreciate pilots is that once airborne, they are responsible for the lives of many.

Just think about it. Besides, anyone who has seen the inside of a cockpit will realise that flying a plane takes intelligence and guts. And just as sailing a ship requires courage, with the captain always the last to leave the ship when there’s a shipwreck, I believe it’s same for pilots and their cabin crew.