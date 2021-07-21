This is quite an interesting story to tell. And you would know why? I mean if you drive on Nigerian roads you would! This is definitely asides where you have to dodge crazy drivers who would rather, because they are trying to avoid a pothole and possible injury to their car, would not mind having a head on collision with another oncoming vehicle. Well, I don’t know how some people think!

ADVERTISEMENT

So, on that fateful day, I was minding my business driving on the slow side of the lane and really taking my time because I was in unfamiliar territory. I was even humming to a song as I drove, just for a car to drive up close behind mine. And as I began to wonder what was happening, this man began blaring his horn. Infuriated I ignored him. Can’t he see that I’m on the slow lane? Why wouldn’t he get on the fast lane if he was in such a hurry? But no, he just kept on blaring and blaring.