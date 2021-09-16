This issue is so serious that you see people going into a building that has a parking lot, just to pretend they are doing something there, meanwhile it’s only to park their cars and visit another building they know has no parking lot.

The lack of parking lots is mainly the reason most people fight over parking space. I think it a brilliant idea for the establishment of buildings in town, close to offices, businesses and residential houses where people can pay and park and not have to worry about their cars.

While we cannot do much about controlling the number of cars a person owns, we can appeal to them to try buying few cars instead of having like a dozen. Besides, they would be saving the planet from climate change and what with the recent code red alert issued by the United Nations, we all have to be careful.

It would even help to have fewer cars or just stick to one when living with other people, especially in high rise apartments, it’s shows consideration. I visited a friend of mine living in such an apartment, and some of her neighbours owned more than one cars! Some have as many as over two cars and just want to ram everything into the compound, (a shared compound) depriving others of parking space.