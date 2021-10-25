I didn’t feel like going out that day but trust Altine and Farida to be on my case. Farida was pursuing a contract in one of the government offices and needed us to tag along for inspiration. Altine was at her boutique and I was at home because it was a day off for me. Now, I wished I hadn’t picked up the phone!

Anyways, I went over to Altine’s boutique were Farida was already waiting and we all left together for that very important office. On getting there, the staff who had the appointment with Farida was running late and so we had to wait in the air conditioned plush reception.

Yes o, it was plush unlike many other offices. “I tell you Maimuna, we should aim to work in a place like this,” Farida gushed. I just smiled at her and then stared at Altine, wondering why she was giving me a funny look immediately after Farida made that statement.