Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, who was being detained in prison over his suretyship for Abdulrasheed Maina believed to have jumped bail.

Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, is being prosecuted by the EFCC on charges of money laundering involving N2bn.

On November 18, 2020, Justice Abang revoked the bail granted him, ordered his arrest, and directed that his trial would proceed in absentia.

Justice Abang in his ruling yesterday said he chose to grant the senator bail based on his record of good behaviour before the court, notwithstanding that the other grounds of his bail application failed.

The judge granted bail to the senator pending the hearing and determination of Ndume’s appeal filed at the Court of Appeal to challenge the order of the court sending him to jail for his inability to produce the fleeing Maina.

He ordered the senator to produce one surety who must be a resident of Abuja and present evidence of ownership of property anywhere in Abuja.

According to the judge, the surety must also depose to an affidavit of means to indicate his readiness to forfeit the bail guaranty should the senator jump bail.

The judge also ordered the senator to deposit his passport with the chief registrar of the court.

He, however, ordered the lawmaker to file an undertaking that he would compile records of appeal and transmit it to the Court of Appeal within 10 days a way the court wants him to demonstrate his readiness to prosecute his appeal.