Private sector investment in the midstream oil sector is going up exponentially bringing hope to Federal Government’s gas commercialisation initiative, writes CHIKA IZUORA

Earlier in the year, the federal government of Nigeria declared year 2020 as a year of gas.

This was in line with the global trend of deviating from crude oil to alternative energy after crude oil prices crashed.

In the same vein the government launched the National Expansion Gas Programme to boost the consumption of gas especially the power sector.

The Nigerian power sector has indeed experienced an incredible transformation due to the contribution of private investors in the area of gas supplies in generating power for the national grid.

Although, the overall haulage of the sector is being fast tracked by the government to reach its set projection of 12,000 Megawatts, MW up from its current 4000 MW.

LEADERSHIP reports that indigenous oil and gas firms have keyed into opportunities created by the sector.

The signing of Train-7 contract by the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, depicts a huge single industry participation in the initiative.

Similarly, the AKK gas pipeline launched by President Muhammadu Buhari is opening up industrial hubs in the northern part of the country.

Equally, SEPLAT, a private sector oil and gas company, had recently reiterated its commitment to boosting Nigeria’s energy security, by deepening its business and investment in energy infrastructure in Oben Field with its construction, years ago, of a massive state-of-the-art ultra-modern gas plant, which today supplies gas to energy companies and industries across Nigeria.

The Oben gas plant provides gas that facilitates the provision of over thirty-five per cent of electricity in the country. According to Roger Brown, who recently assumed office as Seplat new Chief Executive Officer, it was pertinent to pay courtesy to “critical stakeholders who are our hosts in these areas where our significant gas, as well as oil assets, are located”.

In line with this, SEPLAT executives on Friday, November 20, visited the Edo State Governor, His Excellency Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and the host communities of the Oben Gas Plant facility sited at Oben Field in Edo State.

The SEPLAT team comprising the Chairman, Dr ABC Orjiako; Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown and other executives began the tour with a courtesy visit to the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki and later to His Royal Majesty, Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue 1, the Orodje of the Okpe Kingdom and His Royal Highness, Odoligie Frederick Ogiemwonyi, the Enogie of Oben Community.

During the visit to the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, the SEPLAT CEO congratulated the Governor on his election victory and for the successful inauguration for another four years in office. He said SEPLAT would continue to create value for the federal and State governments through the payment of royalty, taxes and levies; for communities through robust corporate social investments especially in capacity development, sustainable community infrastructure projects and economic empowerment programmes.

Brown reaffirmed that SEPLAT has continued to drive up its commitment to increasing the country’s energy security and boosting Nigeria’s gas to power initiative through deliberate significant investment in its gas business. He added that “To date, Oben remains a major gas hub and the company has recently drilled additional new gas wells in Oben to increase further our production and our ability to meet growing demands”.

The SEPLAT Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, highlighted the numerous benefits of the Oben Gas Plant to the immediate communities, the State and the country. He also spoke extensively on the different activities and programmes of the Company in Edo State.

He enumerated a few to include the provision of medical equipment/items to the State Government to support containment of COVID-19 pandemic and also provision of palliatives to communities to cushion the effects of the lockdown arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SEPLAT CEO added: “As a responsible corporate organization, we are committed to contributing to the development of Edo State, economically and otherwise. Since the commencement of operations in the State, the company has undertaken important health, education and numerous community development projects to support sustainable development in the State. He highlighted to the Governor that in addition to the yearly Seplat PEARLs Quiz programme for Secondary Schools, which has boosted students’ academic performance in the State, the company has just introduced a new programme targeted at the teachers. The new educational programme called SEPLAT Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) wwas scheduled to debut in Benin on November 24, 2020.

It aims to systematically support and encourage embedding Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) in schools. The STEP programme will develop the competencies of teachers to improve the quality of their teaching. The select teachers will in six months, undergo a customized programme. A total of hundred Teachers from Edo and Delta will be the first beneficiaries, in the first instance.

The Edo State Governor, in his remarks, welcomed the SEPLAT team and commended the Company and its partner NPDC for the significant investments made in the State. He pledged the State Government’s continued support of the company in its quest to drive development in Edo State. He also assured of the State’s and communities’ continued collaboration with SEPLAT in providing the enabling environment for the company to operate.

The Governor expressed his appreciation for the Company’s social programmes. He noted that the goals of educational initiatives by SEPLAT align with those of the State, which are hinged on improving the standard of education. Obaseki continued: “We are focused on education, retooling and resetting our educational system. Thank you for your quiz programme. Our children are now learning because we have retooled our educational system in Edo State.

We would like to work with you on the teachers’ employment programme because as a state, we have experimented a lot in terms of teachers’ reforms. I just reviewed the progress we have made in the three-year teachers’ programme that we have just introduced in Edo State.”

The Governor requested to partner with the company in the construction of roads in some parts of the State. Also, he charged the company to provide electricity to some immediate communities within its areas of operation.

At the courtesy visit to the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue 1, the Chairman, Dr ABC Orjiako, thanked the monarch for the cordial working relationship between the company and its communities in Okpe Kingdom. He also expressed appreciation for the support given to the company since inception regarding its operations, adding that the company was committed to the development of Okpe Kingdom.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, also expressed appreciation to the Orodje for the support given to the company in its operations. He assured that the company as committed to the infrastructural and capacity development of communities in the Okpe Kingdom.

His Royal Majesty, Orhue 1, the Orodje of the Okpe Kingdom, who gladly received the SEPLAT team, commended the company for its commitment and support to host communities, stressing that the relationship must remain a win-win situation for the people and SEPLAT. He urged the company to continue its good works while enjoining the company to provide additional support in healthcare infrastructure, employment of graduates from the area and award of contracts to Okpe vendors.

At the Palace of the Enogie of Oben, the Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, commended Oben Field communities for providing the enabling peaceful environment for the Company to operate. He emphasized the importance of Oben to the company’s business and the nation with the colossal gas infrastructure in Oben Community. The CEO stressed that the company would sustain the cordial working relationship with the Oben Field communities and continue to execute sustainable community development projects and programmes to the benefit of the communities.

The Enogie and other Oben Field community leaders, while expressing their appreciation for the Seplat visit and activities in their locality, requested the company to employ its teeming youth; provide uninterrupted electricity and patronage of indigenous contractors from the communities.

Roger Brown pledged the company’s willingness to sustain the cordial working relationship between it and the communities whilst reiterating the commitment to contributing to their socio-economic development through SEPLAT’s continued sustainable community development activities and programmes.