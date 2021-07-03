The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Field Commanders and other key staff in major shake-up in the Nigerian Army (NA).

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the development will provide the much-needed vigour in General Yahaya’s command of the Nigerian Army.

Nwachukwu said the NA posting was released by the Department of Military Secretary on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Gen Nwachukwu said the appointments are with immediate effect.

He said the COAS has approved the appointment of the Commandant, Nigerian Army Armoured School, Maj Gen BO Sawyer as the new Director, Defence Information while the Chief of Operations Army, Maj Gen IM Yusuf becomes the new Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Also Maj Gen TA Gagariga is to move from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Nigerian Army Artillery Corps as Corps Commander Artillery and Maj Gen VO Ezugwu of Training and Doctrine Command becomes the Commander, Infantry Corps.

Maj Gen MA Yekini by the new arrangement is the new Chief of Defence Training and Operations while Maj Gen MS Yusuf will take over as Chief of Defence Standard and Evaluation.

Furthermore, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj Gen AB Omozoje will take over as the Chief of Policy and Plans at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Equally, Maj Gen SO Olabanji becomes the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command; Maj Gen OA Akintade is the new Chief of Army Logistics; Maj Gen OT Akinjobi takes over as Chief of Operations (Army), and Maj Gen JA Ataguba becomes the Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation.

Also, Maj Gen KI Mukhtar and Maj Gen C. Ofoche are the new Chief of Administration and Chief of Transformation and Innovation respectively.

Meanwhile Maj Gen AB Ibrahim is appointed as Chief of Training (Army).

Among the new field commanders are Maj Gen AK Ibrahim who takes over as the Force Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force, N’Djamena and Maj Gen IS Ali, who becomes the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division Jos will double as the Commander, Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven.

The COAS also approved the appointment of Commanders, Commandants of NA institutions, Directors and other key appointments at both Defence and Army levels.

The statement added that the appointments were aimed to rejig for efficiency in command and administration within the NA.