Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, has told southerner governors to makes laws banning open grazing and instituting ranching in their states.

He urged the governors to follow in the steps of their Benue State colleague, Samuel Ortom who made a law banning open grazing.

Sagay who spoke on the Channels TV programme Politics Today, said the activities of herders created existential threat to communities in the south.

He added that he has been advocating for ranching as the only way out of the situation since 2011.

He said, “The Governors need to go back to their state and pass a law banning open graying and institute ranching as the alternative.”

He also asked leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to convince President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to implement the report of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led committee on restructuring.

He said he is disappointed that the “excellent document” is not being implemented.

“Leaders of the party should take it up and show the president that it should be implemented.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He described Nigeria as a naturally federal state because of its multi-ethnic diversity.