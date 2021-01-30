Nankyer (Patience)Hosea Jatau is from Mangu local government area of Plateau State. The graduate of Theatre Arts, Nasarawa state university, Keffi is an actress, entrepreneur and the CEO, Pathossy’s Giftedhands Concepts. She speaks exclusively to LEADERSHIP ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM on her career and other issues.

How was the beginning like?

The love for being financially independent and secured have been my push right from when I was a teenager. I do anything good for money. Secondly, my late mum was and is still my role model , even though she was an educated and working-class woman, she was still investing in different businesses. Also, growing up right from primary school, I have always wished to be an actress because right from the Church, I realised I have talent and it drove my passion to the point where I applied to study Theatre Arts as a course. I also had few female actresses whom I loved and still love watching, the likes of Genevieve Nnaji, Patience Ozokwor, Liz Benson, Joke Silver, Rita Dominick etc have been my inspiration.

For me, it’s a passion and I’m so passionate about it.

What are your biggest fears and achievements?

My greatest challenge and fear was…

I don’t really know if my parents were going to support my craft. Coming from the north, it’s not easy for a girl to be an actress because they see it as an immoral act. I also thought of what my immediate society would think of me and even my future; who will marry me? Would he stop me from acting? Would he love me like that? (Laughs)…I guess I was still naive right? And also, I thought about how to get to where I’ll start the career was also a huge challenge as I don’t know who to meet. At last, I met a member of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) who linked me to the then chairman during my youth service. I gladly registered as a member of the guild and of course, I was so super excited.

After under studying the industry, I understood it’s not easy for anyone irrespective of gender to thrive or get good pay, acting roles as a beginner. You have to attend a lot of auditions which may always come with NO or waka pass roles…(Laughs)

As a professional in the field, I already knew that I can function in every arm of film and video production, so I decided to diversify. I can act, dance, write scripts, design lights, manage location, do continuity, design sets, do beauty and special effects makeup , design costumes , do voiceovers, write schedules, manage production, coordinate production, production assistant, welfare management (of course I’m also a caterer), be a director, be an executive producer etc. So I decided to take one step at a time. I made it known to my colleagues that apart from acting, I can do makeup and guess what? Makeuping has paid me more than acting and I am grateful I didn’t limit myself. This has also reduced the rejections I get at auditions and has increased my level of operation.

How were you able to cope in 2020?

Ah! 2020 was very tough but God’s grace was sufficient for me. As a multi talented entrepreneur, I focused on some of my handwork despite the COVID-19 lockdown, I still managed not to be among those looking for palliative. We produced lots of nose masks for sale and also got some contracts to produce in large quantities. We baked some cakes and small chops too, cooked for home delivery. I also featured in a movie when the lockdown was relaxed. Towards the end of the year again, God still blessed me through fashion design. (you know what I’m saying). Lastly I also participated in preventing the virus from spreading through gifting nose masks, hand sanitiser and also creating awareness on physical distancing both around me and my social media platforms. Lesson learnt is, one should not depend on one source of income. If I had sat down as an actress waiting to be called for auditions or jobs, my life would have been a sorry one. I’m sure many have learnt from this pandemic too.

What was your most recent project, I mean the role you played in your recent movie?

My most recent project was “Mind Games”‘ produced by Ycarteno Novelties. I played a sub-lead role. Watch out for it…I won’t spill the bean… (Laughs)

What are your plans for 2021 and the future?

By the special grace of God, I see me producing good movies because I’ve written scripts already and I don’t intend to sell oh… yes I want to produce them myself. I also intend to buy scripts and have some collaborations. I intend to give back to the society through lots of skills acquisition programmes. Most time, I wish every Nigerian youth is as busy as I am. I can produce and also teach about 22 household products, I can bake cakes and chops, I can cook for events, I can do makeup, I can decorate events,and I’m also a fashion designer aside being an actress. I basically feel no one has any reason to be idle but who are we to do as we please? Except God intervenes, but through people, we can reduce the level of idleness, poverty, and anti-social vices in our society. I’ll hopefully be married to the love of my life and probably have kids in some years to come.(Laughs). God’s willing, I’ll also be focusing on building an empire with my future husband for God, our family and the society at large! (Laughs). My expectations for this brand new 2021 hmmm… First, I intend to rebrand, put in more effort in all that I do, business and career wise. And also, I am praying for the grace to be able to sell myself appropriately to the world, not minding any distractions that may come my way. So help me God! Say amen! (Laughs).

The films I’ve worked or featured in are.

“Merry men 1 (Yoruba Demons)”,”Da Allah Na Dogara”,” Grandma’s will”,”Cold Dish”,”Palace”, “Mind games”,” Leo’s Garden”, “Blow”, “April 12” and others.

Word of advice for you fans and other youth out there.

My advice is simple, there’s no time. Wake up, wake up and face reality. There are no jobs out there waiting to be picked, but there are countless job seekers out there, if you don’t start doing something now at your youthful age something will do you at your old age. Start something no matter how small, be passionate about it, with consistency and competence God will surely bless you. Even if you have a job already, add a side business to it because it’s not easy to become a millionaire oh! If Dangote and Otedola has not rested then who are you and I to stay idle or even get tired of hustling? A word they say, is enough for the wise. God bless you and yours richly.