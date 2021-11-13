Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has charged the new head of Department of State Services (DSS) to unravel the remote cause of the Abolongo jailbreak in Oyo town.

The governor, while receiving the new head of DSS in the state, Mr. Agada Alex in his office said that he wants the DSS to get to the bottom of what led to the jailbreak at the correctional centre.

He maintained that his administration would continue to provide necessary support to the DSS and other security agencies in the state.

“Let me, on behalf of the people and government of Oyo State, welcome you formally to Ibadan. People are talking about the security situation in the state but it is stable because you have been up and doing.

“So, we want to appreciate your efforts. I do know that we have a good relationship between the DSS and the government and even all the other agencies like Amotekun and Operation Burst.

“Let me request that we should try to maintain that cordial relationship. The work is cut out for you in Oyo State. Yes, it is stable but a lot of work is still required to stay on top of the situation. I can only promise that, as an administration, we will continue to provide the necessary support.

“I do have a request: when we visited Oyo town, I did mention that we were not sure whether the incident (jailbreak) was isolated or actually the beginning of something that may throw up various security challenges for us. I am still interested in the service assisting to get to the bottom of what has happened there.

“If it is an isolated occurrence, we know that we will only need to step up surveillance and deepen our intelligence gathering activities in those areas. But if it is the beginning of organised criminal activities, then we have to be frontal and go after the people. So, it is important that we have something back from you.”

Earlier, the new head of the DSS in the state, Mr. Agada Alex, assured the governor that the DSS would continue to do its best in securing the state and make sure it retains its pacesetter status.