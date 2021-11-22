Ademola Makinde of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has emerged champion of the maiden edition of the Petroleum Industry Regulators Golf Invitational tournament in Abuja.

Makinde was awarded the coveted prize after finishing as the overall best nett winner of the one-day tournament on Saturday in Abuja.

Playing off handicap 12 and recording a gross score of 92, Makinde returned an overall best nett of 80 to emerge winner of the tournament.

“First of all I thank God because my winning was by His grace.I am elated to have participated and won the very first edition of the tournament. I will like to express my profound gratitude to the organisers for coming up with this lofty idea.

“It was a very well-organised tournament and we look forward to more editions. This will indeed promote the wellbeing of players comprising of retired and serving staff from NUPRC and NMDPRA and esteemed guests from public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy as well as enhance our productivity,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinde was closely followed by Austin Okwah who played off handicap 28 with a gross score of 119 and a best nett of 91 to edge first runner up N. S. Ladan on count back.

D. D. Bijimi, playing off handicap 28 with a gross score of 125 and 97 nett, finished as second runner up.

Adamu Garuba, playing off handicap 13 with a gross score of 104 finished as the overall gross winner of the tournament.

Kenneth Nuka won the prize for the longest drive with a distance of 236 m, while Makinde also won the nearest to the pin prize with a distance of 2.3 forged face (ff).

In the veterans men’s category, D. Olateju, playing off handicap 15 with a gross score of 88 and 73 nett, emerged as winner in the category.

T. Elegbado playing off handicap 22, with a gross score of 99 and 77 nett, finished as first runner up, while S. Gberbubie playing off handicap 16 with 94 gross and 78 nett.

J. Ahmed, playing off handicap 9 with 89 gross, finished as the best gross in the category.

In the veterans ladies category, A. Abimiku, playing off handicap 18, with a gross score of 96 and 78 nett, emerged as winner in the category.

F. Anyanwu, playing off handicap 26, with a gross score of 105 and 79 nett, finished as first runner up, while F. Mmakwe playing off handicap 22, with a gross score of 103 and 81 nett, settled for the second runner up position.

No fewer than 120 golfers took part in the maiden amateur event which was organised by the NUPRC and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) at the IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja.