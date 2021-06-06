Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that his administration will continue to recover and extract value from all moribund government assets and abandoned projects in the state.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa stated this at the official flag-off of the Agribusiness Industrial Hub at Fashola in Oyo.

According to him, his administration is determined to expand the state’s economy, stressing that “our decision was based on the available data and a little bit of common sense.”

He also stated that Oyo State had the arable land size and the climatic condition to support all types of agribusiness endeavors, adding that with the state’s comparative advantage in agriculture he is ready to open it up to the business world.

He said: “We knew that if we signal to the investing community through our policies and policy implementation that we are open for business, they will come to us.

“When we came into government, we were determined to rebuild the economy of Oyo State. We chose to use our areas of comparative advantage and competitive advantage to drive the growth and this is what dictated our choice of agribusiness as one of the drivers.

“On our way here, I saw the old houses that were refurbished around 2009 or 2010, during former Governor Akala’s administration. From the available records to me, it was the Paris Club refund that was spent on the building and it was a lot of money in billions but it did not deliver the desired result.