Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, extolled the virtues of renowned Virologist and Professor of Virology at the University of Ibadan, Professor David Olaleye, who passed on in the early hours of Tuesday.

He described the death of Prof. Olaleye as a massive loss to the country, the academia and especially Oyo State, where he served as a key part of the COVID-19 Task Force since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.

The Governor condoled with the immediate family of the professor, the University College Hospital and the University of Ibadan community, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the late academic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa said Prof. Olaleye served the state and humanity to the best of his abilities, providing insightful and well-honed expert guidance in the aspect of Virology to the Task Force.

Makinde said: “With the death of Prof. David Olaleye, Oyo State and, indeed, Nigeria have lost a great man and a dedicated professional.

“He served this state as the arrowhead of the Virology Team of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force and discharged his duties with utmost commitment and diligence.’’