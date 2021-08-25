Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has pledged the continuous support of his administration to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state.

The governor, while receiving the new chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, who was on a working visit to state, said that his government would always go after criminals across the length and breadth of the state.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary Taiwo Adisa expressed appreciation to the General Officer Commanding, GOC, and the officers and men of the 2 Mechanized Division, Ibadan, for securing the lives and properties of the people of the state.

The governor said, “I want to warmly welcome you again to Ibadan. I know you have been here since yesterday and I know it is work that brought you this time around but I look forward to seeing you come back so that we can properly host you to a dinner.

“On behalf of the people and the government of Oyo State, we, again, want to express our condolences on the loss of your predecessor. We pray that the almighty will continue to be with the immediate and extended families. We pray that such tragic event will not occur again.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the GOC and the officers and men of the 2 Mechanized Division for the support they have been giving to us at the state level.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yahaya, said the visit was to appreciate the governor for improving the well-being of the Nigerian Army.

He promised that soldiers will continue to do their best in securing the state, while also pleading that the state government should extend the development projects to the army barracks.