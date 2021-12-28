Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has lashed back at critics of the N8 billion Independent Power Project (IPP), saying his administration should be assessed on electoral promises.

The governor said contrary to claims by some opposition elements, the project embarked upon by his administration would not only power the Government House but other critical state assets including schools, hospitals, streetlights and stadium, among others.

Makinde, who stated this g at the special thanks giving service held at First Baptist Church, Igbojaye, Itesiwaju local government area of Oyo State, said his administration would continue to leverage on the four comparative advantages of Oke Ogun and the state generally, which included agribusiness, tourism, solid minerals and commerce..

According to him, the critics should always assess the performance of his administration based on his electoral promises.

“Concerning the power project we are embarking on in Ibadan, they have been criticising us. They said the 11 megawatts project does not make any sense because it will only power the government House.

“Let me say here today that they need to do more research. It is not only Government House that it will power but all the street lights within a 10km radius, hospitals, schools, Judiciary Complex and the stadium will be powered.

“On my way here, I have seen the poles meant for the light-up project in Igbo-ijaye. We will ensure we power the project with gas generators here. And when the light comes, darkness will definitely vanish and that is the essence of the project”, he said.

The governor added , “For us in Oyo State, we are saying you should evaluate us based on what we said we would do and whether we are doing them or not.”

He said that his administration had continued to leverage on the comparative and competitive advantages of each zone of the state.

“In Oyo State, we have both comparative and competitive advantages in about four areas. One is agribusiness.