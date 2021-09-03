Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday flagged off the conduct of the sixth edition of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) in the state.

Makinde, who spoke through his special adviser on Economic Affairs, Prof Musibau Babatunde, described the statistics as a veritable tool to achieve analytical ideas for development.

He added that the survey would support the ongoing efforts of the Seyi Makinde-led administration in Oyo State to prepare its development plan and to track the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the five-point agenda of the present administration.

According to him, the objectives of the survey are to provide up-to-date statistical information on the conditions of children and women in Nigeria and specifically on child’s right; provide data for SDG reporting and the African Union Agenda 2063 monitoring; provide reliable data for immunization coverage of children aged 0 to 47 months for both the basic vaccination and complementary antigens, and determine obstacles to utilization of routine immunization services.

The governor explained that the data achieved from the MICS would enable the state to assess its current position and also enable it to project into the future in the context of the 20-year development plan of the state.

In his remarks, the state’s Statistician General, Adekunle Ajuwon, lauded the programme, adding that the present administration’s commitment to collation of data was commendable.