As Oyo State government joined the rest of the world for the celebration of the World Tourism Day (WTD), governor Seyi Makinde has called on both local and international investors to join the state government in promoting its tourism sector.

Speaking at the 2021 World Tourism Day which was hosted at Ado Awaye, he stressed that tourism is a viable alternative to oil and other sources of revenue generation in the country.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Tourism, Hon. Ademola Ige, the governor said that stakeholders in the tourism industry, and general public were expected to be part of the tourism development efforts in the state.

He urged all stakeholders in the tourism industry to partner with the state government in order to make the sector a catalyst for positive change.

Makinde added that this year’s World Tourism Day theme: ‘Tourism for inclusive growth’ is apt, as the state government is set to work with investors on a Public Private Partnership scheme.

Also speaking, the chairman, Iseyin Local Government Area, Hon. Muftau Osuolale Abilawon noted that the council was ready to expand the tourism potentials of Ado-Awaye, adding that the site had placed Oyo state on World map.

He said, “We need to make our tourism sites attractive for the people and that is the reason we have decided to promote our domestic tourism.”

Our philosophy is to promote our tourism attractions.”