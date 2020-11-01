In this feature, CHIMA AKWAJA looks at the funding requirements of Nigeria’s broadband infrastructure, and the need for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to expedite approval of the N55 billion broadband counterpart funding package for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025), the Nigerian government will be required to provide necessary incentives to private sector players and to create a more enabling environment for existing operators and potential new investors to drive additional investment into broadband infrastructure and services in the country.

The Broadband Plan will ensure rapid rollout of broadband services to address various socio-economic challenges faced by the country, including creating a digital economy, growing the gross domestic product (GDP), create jobs, expand the tax base, and improve digital literacy and educational standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

A digital economy powered by full broadband services riding on high speed optic fibre network will address Nigeria’s disparate identity management silos, curb insecurity, increase financial inclusion and connect the bottom of the pyramid to the forma sector, deliver a broad range of services to its people to improve the quality of life and work and meet the Social Development Goals set by the United Nations for 2030.

The Nigeria government and telecom operators require $3.5 billion to $5 billion in incentives and capital expenditure to effectively execute the NNBP over the next five years to achieve optimal results.

This funding can bring about the 70 per cent broadband target which would deliver data download speeds across Nigeria of a minimum 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas, and coverage to at least 90 per cent of the population by 2025 at a price not more than N390per 1GB of data, i.e. 2 per cent of median income or 1 per cent of minimum wage.

National Fibre Project

Few weeks ago, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) constituted a committee to review the framework for the licensing of Infrastructure Companies (InfraCo) and recommend sustainable funding options for effective implementation of the proposed national fibre project.

The constitution of the committee was sequel to the requirements of the new Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025) and reports of relevant committees set up by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which include the Inter-Ministerial Review Committee on Multiple Taxation on Telecommunications Operators over Right-of-Way (RoW) and the Technical Sub-Committee on Right-of-Way for Deepening Broadband Penetration in Nigeria.

These requirements and reports relate to the imperative of reviewing the InfraCo framework to cater for the delays in take-off, change in exchange rate, supply chain and other challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the Committee set up by the Commission has met with all the six licensed InfraCos as well as the preferred bidder for the North Central zone. The Committee is also looking at the challenges facing the InfraCo project, the need for accelerated deployment of fibre infrastructure, means of mitigating the exorbitant RoW charges, among others.

The Commission is also working actively with the Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC), as constituted by the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy based on the recommendations and requirements of the NNBP 2020-2025.

At the first stakeholders’ consultation with the industry players to discuss ways for achieving accelerated implementation of the new NNBP 2020-2025, the telecom regulator harped on the need for collaboration between the public and private stakeholders to achieve the national target of 70 per cent broadband penetration, as provided in the NNBP.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta stated that while steady progress has been made with 54,724, kilometer of fibre so far deployed across the country, spirited efforts are being made by the Commission not only to increase this milestone in fibre infrastructure but also ensure their maximum protection by working with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to stem the spate of infrastructure vandalism.

Broadband Infrastructure For All

Prof. Danbatta said to deepen broadband penetration, NCC is implementing the Open Access Model (OAM) project aimed extending access to digital services across the 774 local government councils in the country is its plan to license Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos).

According to him, NCC put in place this initiative to fast-track broadband access and take services to several unserved and underserved areas of Nigeria with the implementation of its Open Access Model, through the InfraCo licensing. More remarkably pertinent to the digital transformation march is the fact that in 2018, the Commission was able to increase the number of InfraCo licences to six.

The six InfraCos so far licensed to drive the deployment of broadband infrastructure across the nation’s six geo-political zones and Lagos, include Raeana Nigeria Limited for the South-South Zone; O’dua Infraco Resources Limited for South-West Zone; Fleek Networks Limited for North-West Zone; Brinks Integrated Solutions for North-East Zone; MainOne Limited for Lagos Zone and Zinox Technologies Limited for the South-East Zone. The remaining licence for North Central Zone is being processed, according to the Commission.

Need For FEC Approval Of NCC’s N55bn Stimulus

As a stimulus to encourage investors of InfraCos to roll out, NCC has set aside N55 billion in subsidies in the Commission’s budget for the InfraCo licencees and it is now working with the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Communications, to ensure approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the disbursement of the counterpart funding to the licensed InfraCos upon attainment deployment milestones.

The Commission from that N55 billion will provide 50 per cent counterpart funding to match the broadband infrastructure investment the InfraCos will make aimed at moving Nigeria from the current over 54,724 kilometres optic fibre infrastructure to 120,000km nationwide.

Providing updates on the InfraCo project in his office in Abuja, Prof. Danbatta, said: “The InfraCos project is dear to the government because of its ability to enhance robust and pervasive broadband infrastructure to drive service availability, accessibility and affordability.”

According to him, “We are keen on ensuring the project delivers maximum benefits for the economy at large and that is why the ongoing review is very critical to the overall success of the project in line with the new realities of the time.”

Danbatta said, “As a Commission, we are seeking collaborative action for the implementation of the plan and the NDEPS. The Commission will continue to facilitate necessary regulatory measures for the deployment of fibre infrastructure to all parts of the country, which is crucial for pervasive broadband penetration that we are all working to achieve.”

Centrality of 70% Broadband Target

Achieving the national target of 70 per cent broadband penetration, as provided in the NNBP is central to the success of the federal government digital economy initiative. Good quality broadband Internet is defined as an average download speed of at least 10 Mbps and is technology neutral (that is, data may be transmitted via cable, fibre, satellite, radio, or other technologies).

According to a new report by the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, universal broadband access is the vital catalyst needed to drive global economic recovery and accelerate lacklustre progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in its recently study Connecting Humanity – Assessing investment needs of connecting humanity to the Internet by 2030, estimated that nearly $428 billion investment is needed to achieve universal, affordable broadband connectivity for all humanity by the end of this decade.

The study stated that the amount is required to connect the remaining three billion people aged ten years and above to broadband Internet by 2030. It is an ambitious goal and a major infrastructure investment challenge.

According to The State of Broadband 2020: Tackling Digital Inequalities, A Decade for Action, stark disparities in access to high-speed connectivity have prevented billions of adults and children from benefiting from remote working, learning and communication.

ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said, “Meeting the investment necessary to bring every person online by the end of this decade will require an unprecedented and concerted effort from the public and private sectors. The new Connecting Humanity study led by ITU is the much-needed roadmap that will guide decision-makers on the journey towards accessible, affordable, reliable, and safe digital technologies and services for all.”

President of the Carlos Slim Foundation and Co-Chair of the Broadband Commission, Carlos Slim Helú, said: “Digital technologies are offering services that are creating big changes. Regulators and governments should be aware of the vital importance for society and development that telecom networks play, and that high taxes, spectrum charges and regulation are barriers to digital inclusion. Today our challenge is to look for universal connectivity and to make it available for countries and people. Broadband Connectivity is the bridge to move to economic development and welfare.”

Nigeria’s Broadband Figures

The Nigeria surpassed its 30 percent broadband penetration in December, 2018, in line with the NBP 2013-2018 target. So, far, NCC has increased broadband penetration from less than 11 percent in 2015 to 43.30 percent by August 2020. This translates to 82, 653,247 broadband subscriptions in the country as of August, 2020.

New measures have been very instrumental to the emergence and survival of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have had to ride on the backbone of telecoms infrastructure during this pandemic.

Basking with confidence that the Nigerian telecom sector with the support and leadership of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isah Ali Pantami will rally the Federal Executive Council to approve the N55 billion InfraCo Stimulus the NCC boss said, “We are confident that achieving targets of the digital economy policy and broadband policy, will help us achieve increased digital access, reduce digital divide, enhance digital culture and ultimately ensure the realisation of a knowledge-based economy for the country.”