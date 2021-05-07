BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

Indeed the Nigerian movie industry is potentially a gold mine, creating job employment for thousands of people. Besides actors who are the role interpreters we see in movies, there are so many other jobs in film production that are available. They include: agents, movie directing, animators, art directors, among others. Movie directing is one of the most difficult jobs, although, you can make a fortune out of it if you know your onions.

Who Is A Movie Director?

An award-winning movie director and producer, Kingsley Omoefe, in an interview with me, describes a movie director as an indispensable personnel in the making of any movie. He makes the big decisions on set and off set.

“A director is the person on a film set who makes the big decisions. The director is basically in charge of bringing a story to life. He or she is the chief person responsible for creative aspects of a project. The director is tasked with making decisions on look, script, locations, costumes, special effects, and coaching,” he said.

Becoming A Movie Director

To become a popular movie director, there are some steps involved. Patrick Okon, a content developer at InfoGuideNigeria.com, listed them as follows.

Education

Education is considered the basic building block of every career especially in the entertainment industry. Apart from gaining practical experiences, partaking in an internship programme will help build your directing resume especially if done with a prominent movie production firm.

Gain Experience

Gaining experience isn’t so hard as long as you are passionate about what you want, then you can. Firstly, start watching movies more keenly, but this time not for entertainment, but to learn and see those scenes with great captivation.

Grow Your Audience

Your success as a director may depend on cultivating a devoted audience through your film style. As you translate your creative interpretation of a script into a motion picture, elements of your directing style may stand out and could garner you further acclaim.

Creating A Fortune

Omoefe says a fortune can be made from film making and adds that acting which is the major career that attracts fame and attendant wealth requires a lot of dedication and passion for the job. “Whoever must make a career out of the acting profession, be it acting or directing, must be well trained, have commitment for the job and be focused. .