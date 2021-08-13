Business experts have suggested the need for Nigerians, especially graduates to continue to look inward to create businesses and become entrepreneurs. For those willing to pursue their entrepreneurship career, there are lucrative businesses to be ventured into. Here are some of the top emerging businesses that is simple to set up and give good returns on investment.

E-Commerce

Online shopping business is the new deal. People find it easy and convenient to buy things online. You can market products from your bedroom and also sell them from your bedroom while you make a profit. Online shopping business has opened opportunities for cart deals and shipping agencies. This is something to consider and it is fully based on trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Training Centre

This is one of the most lucrative businesses ever. People who venture into this usually create some powerful titles for themselves that market what they do. This business idea is well diversified. It could be training centres for sports, business growth, lifestyle, education, emotional health, elocution, voice-over, choreography, writing, and so on. As long as you possess some knowledge in that area, you can set up a training centre for it. This may require you travelling from place to place and people would pay well for that knowledge you are marketing.

Day Care Centre

Establishing a day care centre is a good business that hardly lacks customers. Working-class parents would find it convenient to enrol their children into a day care centre. To excel in this business, the environment must be tidy and the children must be well-taken care of.

Farm Business

Farming is a very lucrative business. It meets a need peculiar to everybody as everyone eats. Exploring this idea is no waste of time. Various persons have devised a means of making farming more enjoyable. For example, Samuel Ogbole soil-less farming ideas is gaining momentum. Nigerians are waking up to the call.

Security Agency

The need for security is well emphasised in the wake of the current upheaval in the country and the need to secure one’s family and properties is becoming more pronounced. The security agency provides a means of employment for many individuals. The agency invests in training of individuals so that they are fit and able to handle situations and for crowd control. The services of security agencies are in high demand among companies, schools, industries, and others who need constant protection.