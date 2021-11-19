There is popular saying that your car speaks a lot about you. For many, a car is more than just an automobile; it’s an accessory that adds to your fashion sense and charisma. It is also essential and convenient for easy transportation from point A to point B.

As such, everyone wants to have at least one vehicle. The high demand for cars means it’s a lucrative business opportunity. A lot of people have made profit from car dealership.

Car dealership in Nigeria mainly involves buying automobiles from overseas at a cheap rate to sell at a profit in Nigeria.

Initial Capital

The truth is car business is capital intensive, especially in Nigeria considering the present Naira to Dollar exchange rate. The size of your capital depends on how many cars you intend to start selling, whether new or used. However, you need a minimum of N3 million as capital to start a profitable car dealership business in the country.

Dealership Types

ADVERTISEMENT

In Nigeria, two types of dealerships are available to you. You can either be a wholesaler or a retailer – this is largely dependent on your capital base. Wholesalers are those who buy cars in large numbers and sell to other wholesalers or retailers. Retailers are those who sell cars directly to the public, in most instances, the price of cars at this level is usually more expensive.

Licensing

Without a license, you have no right to open your garage as a car dealer in Nigeria. Your car dealership license is your permit to sell cars and it makes your business legal. The necessary steps to get your car dealership license varies from state to state; however, in general, you have to apply and make payments for the license.

Garage

You need a garage to display your cars for sale to potential clients and customers. In getting a garage, you need to be strategic and get a good plot of land at a befitting location where buyers can easily find.

Purchasing Your Cars

You can get cars at cheaper prices from international auction sites like Copart.com. If you may, you can buy your cars, especially, used cars, from Cotonou or Benin republic at ridiculously cheap prices.

Profitability

On a N1 million vehicle, for instance, you can gain N250, 000 or N300, 000 as profit if you are selling to an interested buyer. Similarly, you can get N1 million and more from N5million worth of vehicle, among others. So, it’s lucrative. At every car sold, you are sure to make a good profit.

Recommendations

The founder and CEO of Carmart Nigeria, Ikwu Onyeka, says determination, hard work, and commitment were key in his success as an entrepreneur. He advises starting entrepreneurs to “…acquire the skills needed. This lets you manage the business better. If you can, spend months trying to understand the business before going into it. It’s great.”