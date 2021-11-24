Minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said that for Nigeria’s partners to release their funds for malaria eradication, the country needs $200million to take responsibility for the 13 states that are without funding.

The states are Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ondo, Kogi, Imo, Lagos, Rivers and FCT.

Ehanire said for full coverage and as a condition to release their own grants, partners want Nigeria to be responsible for these states, to make it a three-way project of the US Government, Global Fund and Government of Nigeria.

The minister stated this why debunking the recent publications that the Federal Ministry of Health presented a budget of N82 billion for the procurement of mosquito nets, at a ministerial briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Describing the publications as incorrect, misleading and not representative of the facts of the matter, Ehanire said the fund goes well beyond buying mosquito nets alone, saying it includes testing, treatment and other measures that helped to reduce malaria prevalence to 23 per cent in the country.

He said experts have estimated that the fund application will avert 78,000 deaths, prevent 14.5 million illnesses and reach 17.6 million women and children with malaria services in the 13 states.

“It is important to note that just 26.8per cent of the total amount is planned, by project design, for LLIN procurement,” he explained.

According to him, “The amount in question apparently refers to the $200 million component of a World Bank assisted multilateral borrowing plan offered to Nigeria, involving the African Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank under project development and negotiation with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in 2018.

“It is to fulfill Nigeria’s counterpart funding obligation to complement the foreign grants to execute the Global Malaria Action Plan GMAP for malaria control and elimination, a project developed by Roll-Back-Malaria (RBM) Partnership, set up in 1998 by WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA and World Bank, endorsed by African Heads of State in 2000.

“The main donations to this project are $195 million over 3 years by the United States Presidential Malaria Initiative (PMI) that will cover 11 states, Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, provides $403 million over 3 years to cover 13 states, leaving 13 states of Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ondo, Kogi, Imo, Lagos, Rivers and FCT, without funding.”

Explaining further, Ehanire said resource mobilisation for the 2021-2023 Funding Cycle is as follows: Global Fund: $403.6 million ((free); US Presidential Malaria Eradication Initiative (PMI), about US$195M (free); Nigeria Government $200 million.

He added that due to limited domestic resources, the government, World Bank, Africa Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank negotiated a facility to meet the country’s obligations to Roll-Back-Malaria Partnership for $200million over five years for 13 states.