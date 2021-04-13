BY ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

Maltina Company has appointed a popular Kanywood actress, Rahama Sadau as its ambassador.

Sadau, who is currently on suspension from Kanywood, said she took the appointment with pride and will work assiduously to make Nigerians stick to Maltina as their source of refreshingment .

The senior brand manager of Maltina, Mrs Elohor Olumide Awe, on her part , said, her organisation will continue with it’s innovation to keep Nigerians refreshingly alright all the times.

Olumide spoke in Kano on Sunday when she led the management team of Maltina to launch two brand new Maltina- the Vanilla, and Pineapple flavours held at the famous Ado Bayero Malt in the heart of the city .

According to her, the idea behind the introduction of the two brand flavours was to make their customers have alternative and variarities in the old Classic brand .

She said, “Having take into cognisance the importance of Kano as the commercial nerve centre of the North We decided to launched the the Vanilla, and Pineapples in the state for our teeming Customers to take advantage in the Month of Ramadan”

In an interview with a customer who is a student of Bayero University(BUK), Chat Barnabas described Maltina as her best drink.

On the newly introduced brands, Barnabas said it’s refreshingly unique because of its nice flavour .