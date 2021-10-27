Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has lamented the lack of access road to the Mabila Hydro Power Project site located in Sadauna local government area of the State.

Ishaku stated this on Tuesday while pleading with the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) to help Taraba by constructing access roads in the state.

The NEDC team led by its chairman, Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd), was at the Taraba State Government House to intimate the governor on the projects being carried out in the state by the commission.

Ishaku while lamenting the spate of abandoned federal road projects in the state, urged the commission to intervene on the Maraba Baisa to Kurmi Road, a location the governor described as hub of natural resources.

“The much-talked-about Mambila Hydro Power Project has no single access road to get to the project site.

“Anyone who intend visiting the Mambila Hydro Power Project site must use Helicopter, there is no single access road, even motorcycles hardly access the site,” the governor lamented.

Earlier, the managing director of NEDC, Mohamed Alkali, in his keynote address, said the commission was in the state with food and non-food items to support the state as part of its mandate as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.