A mammoth crowd attended the funeral of late Sani Dangote, the Deputy President of Dangote Group of Companies and younger brother of Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, in Kano on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer, conducted at the palace of the Emir of Kano at about 11am, was led by Imam Sani Muhammad.

The cleric prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the sins of the deceased and grant him paradise.

The funeral prayer was attended by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu; Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Emir of Kano, HRH Aminu Ado-Bayero.

Others were Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum; former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji-Bichi: businessan Abdussamad Rabiu and other captains of industries from within outside the country, among others.

The deceased was buried at Sarari graveyard, where deceased members of the extended Dantata family were buried.

Sheikh Tijjani Bala-Kalarawi, who led prayers after the burial, described the deceased as a humble, generous and nice gentleman during his lifetime.

He stressed the need for people to judge themselves based on their deeds every day before going to bed, to enable them do more good deeds while alive.