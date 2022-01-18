A 25 year-old man, Olakunle Obaoye, has committed suicide over his inability to pay debts he owed some people.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Obaoye’s dead body was found hanging on a tree inside the bush at Erinmope village in Oke-Ero local government area of Kwara State.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his agency has transferred the case to the State Police Command for further investigation.

“On Monday 17/01/2022 at about 1200 hours one Thomas Obaoye of Ayedun town went to our divisional office in the area to notify our men on ground about the demise of his brother, Olakunle Obaoye, 25, whose lifeless body was found hanging on the three in what look like a suicide.

“NSCDC men from Ayedun Division later went to the scene of the incident and worked together with the relatives of the victim to bring down his corpse from the three. The dead body was later handed over to the family for proper burial,” Afolabi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT