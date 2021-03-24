By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU |

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a man who allegedly bought hundred motorcycles for onward supply to his prospective buyers who are bandits operating in Zamfara State.

The Command’s spokesman DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said the man, name withheld, was arrested in Kano State, where he allegedly bought the motorcycles for onward sale to the bandits at exorbitant prices.

According to the police, the suspect confessed during the course of investigation that he sold about 100 motorcycles to bandits at the rate of N600,000 each.

In an interview, one Engineer Musa Mohammed described the arrest as timely and called on the authorities to take punitive measures against the suspect to serve as a deterrent to others.

Zamfara, like other North-West states, has been characterised by devastating attacks from armed bandits.

A committee set up to investigate the menace of armed banditry in the region, headed by Mohammed Abubakar, a former Inspector General of Police, reported that in Zamfara State between June 2011 and May 2019, about 4,983 women lost their spouses while 25,050 children were orphaned as a result of armed banditry.