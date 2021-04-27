By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

A multiple motor accident involving five articulated vehicles at Olola village along Bode- Saadu- Jebba Expressway in Kwara State yesterday claimed one life.

The four trailers and a fuel tanker involved in the accident immediately caught fire.

Information reaching LEADERSHIP from the Kwara State Fire Service and the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) indicated that the accident occurred at about 8:23am.

Head of media and publicity of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle said, “Men of the Kwara State Fire Service were summoned to a road accident by one FRSC officer called Azeez Olaolu. The accident occurred along Bode-Saadu – Jebba Expressway this morning.

“The accident was a head-on collision that resulted into the fire outbreak which involved five heavy vehicles; four trailers filled with different variety of goods, and a petrol tanker.

“In this terrible accident, a man was burnt dead and all the involved vehicles too were affected by the burning fire, although at different degrees.”

Sector commander of FRSC, Jonathan Owoade while confirming the accident said that it was as a result of brake failure and wrong overtaking.

“This morning our attention was called to a multiple Road Traffic Crash (RTC) involving a tanker and four trailers at Olola area, along Bode Saadu-Ilorin road axis.

“The crash which was a fatal one occurred at about 8:23am. The vehicles were burnt beyond repair.

“Four persons were involved and sadly one of them got burnt and lost his life, others were unhurt”, he said.