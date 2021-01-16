By INNEH BARTH, Asaba

A middle-aged man, identified as Kevwe, allegedly took his life by drinking a substance known as snipper in the centre of the Sapele metropolis, Delta State allegedly because of his deteriorating health condition.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the deceased suffered from an undisclosed ailment since last year and was informed by a doctor that he needed N170,000 before the 27th of this month for his treatment, a condition that led him into dejection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The father of two who could not raise the cash from his commercial tricycle business was said to have contacted the members of his family and close friends but all to no avail and became disillusioned.

A source said, “He has been suffering from ailment since last year and his family have been treating him, just last month, he went to see the doctor again and they told him to bring N170,000 and since then he has been sober, now see what he has done.

“How will he come to the Olympia, the centre of the town and drink snipper, killing himself in the process?,” he queried.

The victim’s mother who was said to have visited the scene lamented that Kevwe had threatened to kill himself.

“He was in my house this morning, it was in my house that he took his bath and I even bought bread and a bottle of Fanta for him, he was complaining about the same problem and I told him to have hope that we will raise the cash, now see what he has done, ” the mother wailed.

The deceased openly drank the insecticide while sitting in his tricycle in the middle of the road, his body was dangling from the ‘Keke’ and the can of snipper insecticide by his side.

Kevwe was later rushed to an undisclosed private clinic where he was confirmed dead on arrival before his body was taken to a mortuary.