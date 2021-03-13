ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Habibu Abdulahi, a 19 years old man residing in Bakori local government area of Katsina state, was arrested by the state police command for luring and defiling his 3 years old daughter.

The police spokesman in the state Gambo Isah, revealed this to new men while parading the father alongside other suspects at the Command’s headquarter in Kastina state.

He explained : “At about 1700hours one Habibu Abdullahi of Bakori LGA reported at Bakori police station against one Adamu Usaini ‘m’ aged 19 years of the same address that the suspect lured his daughter aged 3years old of the same address into a room and have unlawful canal knowledge of the victim.”

Isah added that Investigation ongoing on the matter and perpetrator would be forced to face the full wrath of the law.